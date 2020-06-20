Citigroup Increases First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Price Target to $7.00

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

FBP traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,585,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,080. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.52.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). First Bancorp had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $168.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. First Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,629,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 105.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 3,350,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,827,000 after buying an additional 1,721,188 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 48,268.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,717,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,190,000 after buying an additional 1,714,010 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 92.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,320,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,343,000 after buying an additional 1,112,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 39.2% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,772,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,072,000 after buying an additional 1,061,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.