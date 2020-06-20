Citigroup Increases First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Price Target to $7.00

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.
FBP traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,585,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,080. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.52.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,629,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 105.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 3,350,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,827,000 after buying an additional 1,721,188 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 48,268.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,717,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,190,000 after buying an additional 1,714,010 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 92.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,320,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,343,000 after buying an additional 1,112,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 39.2% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,772,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,072,000 after buying an additional 1,061,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About First Bancorp
First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.