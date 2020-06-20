Citigroup Increases Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $223.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $205.00 to $223.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.70.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.20. 10,597,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,158,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Visa has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.44.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.