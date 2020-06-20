Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.44% from the company’s previous close.

BIP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,217. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average is $45.84. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 169.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 29.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,876,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265,678 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,508,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,639,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,029,000 after buying an additional 1,076,505 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,640,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,736,000 after buying an additional 971,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,999,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,854,000 after acquiring an additional 780,798 shares during the period. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

