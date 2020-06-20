Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Clarus from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Clarus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Clarus from $16.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Clarus in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clarus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.58.

NASDAQ:CLAR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,155. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $325.87 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Clarus has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Clarus had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $53.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Clarus by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,970,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,715,000 after purchasing an additional 481,451 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Clarus by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,208,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,949,000 after purchasing an additional 169,529 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Clarus by 1,249.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 141,663 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Clarus by 3,983.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 81,897 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

