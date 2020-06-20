Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Short Interest Down 31.3% in June

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 596,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

CLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 1,200 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $74,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,138.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 4,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.7% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,074,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,868,000 after buying an additional 52,444 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,877,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,007,000 after buying an additional 106,633 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 49.2% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,363,000 after buying an additional 439,365 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.1% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 980,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,738,000 after buying an additional 190,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 910,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,765,000 after purchasing an additional 386,538 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.23. The stock had a trading volume of 568,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,161. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.35. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $858.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

