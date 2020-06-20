CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CNX. MKM Partners cut CNX Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering downgraded CNX Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut CNX Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $7.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.51.

CNX stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. 8,197,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,467,019. CNX Resources has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.50. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CNX Resources by 237.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

