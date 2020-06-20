COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Investec raised COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:CCHGY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.80. 2,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,386. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.12. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

