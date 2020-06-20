Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Up 29.0% in June

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,595 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.09% of Coffee worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JVA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,297. Coffee has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 million, a PE ratio of -66.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JVA. TheStreet lowered shares of Coffee from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators.

