Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLCT. TheStreet raised Collectors Universe from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Collectors Universe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of CLCT stock traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.91. The stock had a trading volume of 486,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,161. Collectors Universe has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a return on equity of 50.87% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

In other news, Director Albert J. Moyer sold 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $84,864.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,490.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 90.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 297,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 141,192 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 4.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 29,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 98.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Collectors Universe Company Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

