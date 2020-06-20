Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) Short Interest Down 17.3% in June

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 9,660,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Colony Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

CLNY traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. 9,033,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,426,067. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. Colony Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.86.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.80). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 57.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colony Capital will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $105,510.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNY. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 330.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,400,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the 4th quarter worth $28,373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,409,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,540 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 33,523,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 14,883.8% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

