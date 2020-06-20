Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,400 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the May 31st total of 304,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. acquired 131,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,940.00. Also, insider Elias Sabo acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth about $4,661,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 28.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CODI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

CODI traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $18.10. 245,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,024. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $26.37. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.79.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

