Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CONN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Conn’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Conn’s stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.13. 1,968,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,909. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The firm has a market cap of $271.92 million, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.57). The business had revenue of $317.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.86 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Conn’s by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

