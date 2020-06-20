Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Short Interest Up 10.2% in June

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the May 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 884,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other Corelogic news, Director John C. Dorman sold 3,190 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $162,849.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 1,800 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $76,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,932 shares of company stock valued at $774,110. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Corelogic by 5,727.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,015,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,009,000 after purchasing an additional 997,930 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Corelogic by 36.0% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Corelogic by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Corelogic during the first quarter valued at about $2,464,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corelogic by 81.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLGX shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point raised shares of Corelogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Corelogic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Corelogic from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corelogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.10.

CLGX traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.69. 985,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,109. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average is $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Corelogic has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $51.74.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $443.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corelogic will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Corelogic’s payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

