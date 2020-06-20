CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Short Interest Update

CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the May 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CPLG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,064,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,715. The firm has a market cap of $232.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. CorePoint Lodging has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $13.42.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.84 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPLG. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 242.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 174,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.