Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) Stock Holdings Decreased by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lowered its stake in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,866 shares during the period. Covetrus accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC owned 0.22% of Covetrus worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 956.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVET shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

In other news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,133.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.65. 1,493,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.72. Covetrus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 24.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. Analysts anticipate that Covetrus Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

