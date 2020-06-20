Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) Receives $1.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVIA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Covia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Covia in a report on Friday, March 20th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Covia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Covia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Covia to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Covia by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Covia by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 186,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Covia by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Covia by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 21,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Covia by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 22,842 shares during the last quarter.

CVIA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.58. 702,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,353. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. Covia has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $2.89.

About Covia

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

