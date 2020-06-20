Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Short Interest Up 28.8% in June

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the May 31st total of 24,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRD.B shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crawford & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Crawford & Company from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

CRD.B traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,773. The company has a market capitalization of $372.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.86. Crawford & Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Crawford & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

