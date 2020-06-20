Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

BAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Credicorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Credicorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Santander upgraded shares of Credicorp from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Credicorp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $225.67.

Shares of NYSE BAP traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.93. 1,102,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,173. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.94. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $118.00 and a 52 week high of $240.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,780,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Credicorp by 59.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,084,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,173,000 after purchasing an additional 404,510 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 33.5% in the first quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,460,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,482,000 after purchasing an additional 366,200 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 53.7% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 891,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,532,000 after purchasing an additional 311,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Credicorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,502,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,079,000 after purchasing an additional 297,946 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

