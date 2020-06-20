Credit Suisse Group Boosts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $71.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Lennar from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lennar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,288,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 14.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.81. Lennar has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lennar will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $793,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $926,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,203,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.