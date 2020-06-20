Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) to “Outperform”

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $85.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $74.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s previous close.

CHD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.17.

CHD traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.52. 2,877,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.30. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $1,152,581.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,464.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 59,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $4,361,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,332.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,227,534 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,291,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,062,000 after purchasing an additional 159,378 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Church & Dwight by 30.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 541,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,783,000 after buying an additional 126,049 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 77.3% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 36,124 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 268,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,235,000 after acquiring an additional 35,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

