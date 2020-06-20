Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CPG. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.94.

Shares of CPG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,175,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,954. The stock has a market cap of $868.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $4.84.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($4.49). The company had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.65 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 108.19%. Analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 870,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 65,127 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,462,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,996,000 after acquiring an additional 496,500 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,877,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104,726 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,260,000. Institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

