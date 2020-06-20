Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CPG. ValuEngine raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank lowered Crescent Point Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James downgraded Crescent Point Energy to a sell rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Crescent Point Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.94.

Shares of CPG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,175,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,954. The company has a market cap of $868.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($4.49). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 108.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 475.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 79,874 shares in the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

