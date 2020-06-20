Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, April 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 420 ($5.35) to GBX 210 ($2.67) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 362 ($4.61) to GBX 331 ($4.21) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Crest Nicholson to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 368 ($4.68) to GBX 202 ($2.57) in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 329.80 ($4.20).

Shares of LON CRST traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 248.40 ($3.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 259.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 350.70. Crest Nicholson has a one year low of GBX 159.85 ($2.03) and a one year high of GBX 524 ($6.67).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

