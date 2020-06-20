Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $104.00 target price on the stock.

CRSP has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $72.50 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Crispr Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crispr Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.75.

NASDAQ CRSP traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.08. 1,428,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,203. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 92.11 and a beta of 2.34. Crispr Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.08.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 798,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,870,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $1,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,968 shares of company stock worth $6,575,386 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 606.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

