Critical Comparison: Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) & Slack (OTCMKTS:WORK)

Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) and Slack (NYSE:WORK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Flight Centre Travel Group and Slack, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flight Centre Travel Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Slack 2 8 13 0 2.48

Slack has a consensus price target of $33.64, suggesting a potential upside of 1.53%. Given Slack’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Slack is more favorable than Flight Centre Travel Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flight Centre Travel Group and Slack’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flight Centre Travel Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Slack $630.42 million 29.26 -$571.06 million ($1.42) -23.33

Flight Centre Travel Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Slack.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.9% of Slack shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Slack shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Flight Centre Travel Group and Slack’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flight Centre Travel Group N/A N/A N/A Slack -87.91% -79.21% -40.68%

Summary

Slack beats Flight Centre Travel Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries. It also supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets. In addition, the company offers other travel related services, including foreign currency exchange and travel academies; recruitment marketing and bike retailing; and employee benefit services. It provides its services primarily under the Flight Centre brand, as well as other travel brands, such as Student Flights, Travel Associates, My Adventure Travel, Liberty Travel, Infinity Holidays, GOGO Vacations, FCm Travel Solutions, Corporate Traveller, Stage and Screen, cievents, and Campus Travel. The company was formerly known as Flight Centre Limited and changed its name to Flight Centre Travel Group Limited in November 2013. Flight Centre Travel Group Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc. and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc. in 2014. Slack Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

