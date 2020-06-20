Cryptaur Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.83 Million (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $21,828.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $516.44 or 0.05541333 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00052220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00031789 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00013734 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur's total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,410,321,427 tokens. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur's official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur's official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

