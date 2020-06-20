CrypticCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $413,530.43 (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 20th. One CrypticCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. CrypticCoin has a market cap of $413,530.43 and $5,466.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CrypticCoin has traded 216.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00550760 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00091855 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00077880 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000979 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CrypticCoin Coin Profile

CrypticCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io . The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io . The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

