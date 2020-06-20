CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($42.70) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($33.71) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €41.50 ($46.63).

Shares of ETR EVD traded down €0.62 ($0.70) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €39.54 ($44.43). The stock had a trading volume of 343,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of €39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €47.15. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €25.54 ($28.70) and a twelve month high of €61.55 ($69.16). The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 35.46.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

