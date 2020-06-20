Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Short Interest Update

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the May 31st total of 3,680,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

CMI stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,750,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.49 and a 200 day moving average of $161.00. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMI shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.6% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Cummins by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Cummins by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Cummins by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins by 2.4% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

