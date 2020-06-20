CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.92.

NASDAQ CTMX traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,922,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $15.44.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $49.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.93 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 99.72% and a negative net margin of 97.83%. Research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,992,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,063,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,146,000 after buying an additional 530,971 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,010,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,407,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 4,902.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 401,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 393,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

