Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($77.53) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €56.00 ($62.92) price objective on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.75 ($77.25) target price on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €72.06 ($80.96).

Shares of BN traded up €2.16 ($2.43) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €65.68 ($73.80). 5,555,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($69.52) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($81.04). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €62.45 and its 200-day moving average is €66.89.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

