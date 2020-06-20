Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Danone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Danone stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.63. 1,460,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,218. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

