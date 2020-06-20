Deutsche Bank Boosts Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to $35.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Barrick Gold from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.95.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 19,161,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,163,170. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

