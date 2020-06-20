Deutsche Bank Boosts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $92.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNI. Wolfe Research raised Canadian National Railway from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $89.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.17.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.46. The stock had a trading volume of 792,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,640. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.53 and its 200 day moving average is $86.02. The stock has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4097 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 37.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $636,605,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 50.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,250,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $715,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,730 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,786,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,778,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,692 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,491,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,966 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 12.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,157,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $630,146,000 after purchasing an additional 894,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.