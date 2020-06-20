Deutsche Bank Boosts Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $132.00

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Cfra lifted their price objective on Franco Nevada from $171.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Franco Nevada from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Franco Nevada from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Franco Nevada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.33.

Shares of FNV stock traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,117. Franco Nevada has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $152.70. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.21, a PEG ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.16.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Franco Nevada’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franco Nevada will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 108.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

