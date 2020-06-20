Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €32.03 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €32.03 ($35.99) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.44 ($31.96) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €28.30 ($31.80) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €32.80 ($36.85).

DPW remained flat at $€31.10 ($34.94) on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,277,169 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.56. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($46.43).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

