Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,413,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,801. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $111.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.51. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.21.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

