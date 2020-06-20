Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Raised to Buy at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DSX. ValuEngine upgraded Diana Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

NYSE DSX traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.78. 349,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,260. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $39.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.72 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 57.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 24,301 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Diana Shipping by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 190,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 161,124 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,081,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 253,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

