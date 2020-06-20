Diversified Healthcare Trust’s (DHC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their hold rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DHC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.00 to $2.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.30.

NASDAQ:DHC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,473,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,098,591. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $10.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $442.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 3.05%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

