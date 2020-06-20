Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Richard L. Crandall acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $43,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 187,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 123,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,984 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 85,736 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 458,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 154,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.23. 768,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,974. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $269.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.15.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $220.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

