DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.89.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOYU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Get DouYu International alerts:

DOYU traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $11.07. 4,040,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,739. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.64.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DouYu International will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in DouYu International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 100,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 308,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.