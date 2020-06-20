Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Short Interest Update

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the May 31st total of 19,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Dover Motorsports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Get Dover Motorsports alerts:

Shares of Dover Motorsports stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.50. 9,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,869. The company has a market capitalization of $52.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.55. Dover Motorsports has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dover Motorsports stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,503 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Dover Motorsports worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Dover Motorsports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover Motorsports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.