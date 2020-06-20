Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys 1,368 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,361,805.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,945.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,417,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.83 and a 200 day moving average of $70.32.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

