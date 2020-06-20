Dowling & Yahnke LLC Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,471,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,346,249,000 after purchasing an additional 173,991 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 700.7% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 32,259 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 27.9% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 707,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,658,000 after purchasing an additional 154,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $893,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Loop Capital downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.74.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,077,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,286,914. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.13. The company has a market capitalization of $115.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

