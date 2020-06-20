Dowling & Yahnke LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,497 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after buying an additional 2,016,633 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nike by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nike by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 663 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth $2,189,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.96.

Shares of Nike stock traded down $2.67 on Friday, reaching $95.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,350,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,581,973. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. Nike’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

