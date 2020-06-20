Dowling & Yahnke LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 60,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 28.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,727,000 after buying an additional 5,361,064 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 168.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 10,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 409.9% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

Shares of HON traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,866,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,506. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The firm has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.99 and its 200 day moving average is $157.20.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.