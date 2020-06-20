Dowling & Yahnke LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.2% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $18,035,000. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,819,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,392,000 after purchasing an additional 211,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $143.83. 11,506,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,334,026. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

