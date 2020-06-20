Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,899,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,216,431. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

