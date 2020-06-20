Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 181 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 22.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $13,153,000. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,431.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,648,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,797. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,396.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1,348.56. The company has a market cap of $990.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at $36,839.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,124.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322 shares of company stock worth $410,071. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

