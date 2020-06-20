Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 1,840 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,702 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $7,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 28.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,537 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 19.3% in the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,410 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 256.9% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 100.8% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,821,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,871,904. The company has a market cap of $141.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.94. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.50.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

